Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.80 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €9.80 ($10.77) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on E.On in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.29 ($13.50).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.85 ($11.92). 8,048,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.38.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.