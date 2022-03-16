JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $13,290.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $13,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $14,310.00.

JBLU traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 478,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

