JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.84

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $12.25. JOANN shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 2,669 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Barclays cut their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get JOANN alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $529.59 million and a PE ratio of 6.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.