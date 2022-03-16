Jobchain Price Reaches $0.0005 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $57,361.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,713,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

