JOE (JOE) Market Capitalization Achieves $164.73 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002197 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $164.73 million and $15.85 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.77 or 0.06722811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,006.10 or 0.99963600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039977 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 182,777,749 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

