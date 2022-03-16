John D. Baker III Acquires 940 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) CFO John D. Baker III bought 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $53,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FRPH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in FRP by 57.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FRP by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.