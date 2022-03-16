John D. Baker III Acquires 940 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) CFO John D. Baker III bought 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $53,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
FRPH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $65.00.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%.
About FRP (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
