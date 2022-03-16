John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $213.02

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 213.02 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 168.20 ($2.19). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.22), with a volume of 948,687 shares traded.

WG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.33 ($3.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.02.

In related news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £6,420.20 ($8,348.76). Also, insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.37), for a total value of £24,455.34 ($31,801.48). Insiders have bought 4,144 shares of company stock valued at $908,251 over the last ninety days.

About John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

