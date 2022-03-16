Jonathan Arthur Fischer Sells 2,500 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TSBK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 5,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,230. The stock has a market cap of $233.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.