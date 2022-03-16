JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.85. Approximately 99 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

