JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.85. Approximately 99 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (JIDA)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.