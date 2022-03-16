JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Neutral

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($165.93) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($175.82) to €153.00 ($168.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

