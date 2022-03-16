JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.16. 1,638,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,750,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.08. The company has a market cap of $407.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

