JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.45) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.61) to GBX 630 ($8.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.93).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 524.40 ($6.82) on Wednesday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 531.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.76. The stock has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 71.03.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.