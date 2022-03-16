JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) to Overweight

Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of XROLF opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. Xero has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $117.00.

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

