JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) to Overweight

Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of XROLF opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. Xero has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $117.00.
Xero Company Profile
