Julie Southern Buys 135 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) Director Julie Southern acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NXPI stock traded up $9.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.32. 2,839,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

