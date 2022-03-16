JulSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $11.10 million and $437,325.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.67 or 0.06700496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,142.94 or 1.00112876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039510 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.