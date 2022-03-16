Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.