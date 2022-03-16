Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up approximately 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $19,775,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in HubSpot by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $743.21.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $403.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.60 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.