Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 95,657 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 277,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 35,813 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 78,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24.

