Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 94.18% of Global X Blockchain ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKCH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKCH opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.

