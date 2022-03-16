Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 3,391 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,099 ($66.31) to GBX 3,391 ($44.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($101.43) to GBX 4,980 ($64.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($92.72) to GBX 4,840 ($62.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,955.55 ($103.45).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 2,571.50 ($33.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 2,120 ($27.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,097 ($105.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,260.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,635.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

