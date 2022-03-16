Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to CHF 135 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 145 to CHF 135 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
GRUB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($94.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($96.23) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,825.43.
Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,008. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
