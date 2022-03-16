Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to CHF 135 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 145 to CHF 135 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($94.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($96.23) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,825.43.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,008. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.