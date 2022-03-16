Just Group (JUST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Group (LON: JUST) in the last few weeks:
- 3/11/2022 – Just Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 97 ($1.26) to GBX 105 ($1.37). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – Just Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 113 ($1.47) price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Just Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Just Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 106 ($1.38) price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – Just Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/2/2022 – Just Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 106 ($1.38). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – Just Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 113 ($1.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Just Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/18/2022 – Just Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Just Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.
Shares of JUST opened at GBX 84.65 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £879.20 million and a PE ratio of -24.90. Just Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70.85 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.56.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
