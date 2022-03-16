K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.85

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.85 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 157.55 ($2.05). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 160.05 ($2.08), with a volume of 6,846 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.35.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 17,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £30,100 ($39,141.74). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,546 shares of company stock worth $9,037,912.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

