Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) will announce $3.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.02 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 470,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4,079.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 435,231 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 248,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 179,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.