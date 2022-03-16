Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will announce $3.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.02 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 470,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4,079.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 435,231 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 248,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 179,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

