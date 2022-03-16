Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Kamada updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
