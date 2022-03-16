Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.
Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)
