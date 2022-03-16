Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

