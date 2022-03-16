Karat Packaging (KRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KRT stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

