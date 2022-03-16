Karat Packaging (KRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KRT stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $25.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
Karat Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.