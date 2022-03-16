Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
KRRGF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 136,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Karora Resources has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.39.
About Karora Resources (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karora Resources (KRRGF)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.