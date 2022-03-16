Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KRRGF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 136,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Karora Resources has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.39.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

