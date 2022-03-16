Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Raised to C$6.75

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

TSE KRR traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.92. 1,250,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.88. The company has a market cap of C$912.13 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$6.79.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

