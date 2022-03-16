Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $326,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

