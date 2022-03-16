Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of KSPN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Kaspien alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSPN. TheStreet lowered Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kaspien by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaspien (Get Rating)

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.