Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of KSPN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892. Kaspien has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.35.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSPN. TheStreet lowered Kaspien from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Kaspien (Get Rating)
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaspien (KSPN)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.