Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33. Katapult has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Katapult by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 104,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

