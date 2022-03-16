Kattana Hits Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Kattana has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $259,780.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.33 or 0.06731505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,934.22 or 1.00114807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039955 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,657 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

