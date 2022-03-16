Kava.io Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00174715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00398851 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

