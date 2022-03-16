Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

About Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

