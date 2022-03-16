Kcash 1-Day Volume Reaches $474,744.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $950,430.60 and approximately $474,744.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.