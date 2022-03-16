KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Shares of KE stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $72.49.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,450,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,677 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

