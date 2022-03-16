Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.84.
