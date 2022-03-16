Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.84.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

