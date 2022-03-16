Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. 54,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 125,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48.
Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KIQ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelso Technologies (KIQ)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.