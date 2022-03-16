Kenneth William Johnson Sells 2,900 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Banner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Banner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.