Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.00

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21.

Get Kenon alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kenon by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 23.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenon by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.