Key Financial Inc Acquires 5,978 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Key Financial Inc owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.45 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

