Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.08% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 54,032 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 494,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

