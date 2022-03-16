Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $4.13. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 130,745 shares changing hands.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

