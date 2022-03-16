Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $4.13. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 130,745 shares changing hands.
KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.41.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
