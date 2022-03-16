Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $9.80. Klabin shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 8,168 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.1312 dividend. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

