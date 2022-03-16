Klaytn 1-Day Volume Tops $70.66 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002682 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $70.66 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.96 or 0.06739959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,218.20 or 0.99753397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039667 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,759,913,352 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

