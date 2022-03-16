Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

KOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $137.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $378.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

