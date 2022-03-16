Komodo Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $61.22 million and $2.34 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00383695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00072687 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00095657 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003593 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,702,796 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

