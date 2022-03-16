Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.40. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 13,868 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.