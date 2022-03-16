Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of KOP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. Koppers has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Koppers by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Koppers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

